Guwahati: Around 75 delegates from the international border regions of eastern Arunachal Pradesh visited the Assam State Museum in Guwahati on 19th November, under the Apna Bharat Karyakram. Organised by Seemanta Chetana Mancha Purvottar, the initiative aims to promote cultural understanding, national unity and awareness of India's shared heritage.

The Assam State Museum in Guwahati hosted around 75 delegates from eastern Arunachal Pradesh as part of the Apna Bharat Karyakram on 19thb November.

As per information shared by the Office of the Chief Minister of Assam on social media, the visit focused on promoting cultural understanding, national integration and awareness of India's shared heritage.

The programme brought together participants from India's international border regions to encourage mutual understanding and strengthen connections through cultural engagement.

The museum visit formed part of the broader objectives of the initiative organised by Seemanta Chetana Mancha Purvottar.

Biswajit Daimary interacted with the visiting delegates and exchanged views on national security, sovereignty, border protection and national unity.

In his social media post, Daimary highlighted the importance of safeguarding the country's territorial integrity and strengthening collective responsibility towards national security.

He said, "We exchanged views on safeguarding our national sovereignty, protecting our borders and strengthening national unity."

His interaction placed particular emphasis on the relationship between border protection and national integration.

What Are the Three Guiding Values of Apna Bharat Karyakram?

Daimary also highlighted three guiding values of the initiative: Suraksha, Swavalamban and Ekata.

These values represent security, self-reliance and unity, respectively. According to Daimary, the programme promotes mutual understanding and encourages a stronger sense of national belonging among participants.

He further stated that the initiative strengthens the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'. The programme seeks to connect people from different parts of the country through shared cultural awareness and national values.

Seemanta Chetana Mancha Purvottar organised the Apna Bharat Karyakram to promote national integration and mutual understanding among people living in India's border regions.

The initiative focuses on Suraksha, Swawalamban and Ekata, while also encouraging appreciation of India's cultural diversity.

The visit of the 75 delegates to the Assam State Museum provided an opportunity to highlight shared heritage and discuss issues concerning national sovereignty and border security.

The Office of the Chief Minister of Assam shared details of the museum visit on 19th November.