Guwahati: Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh paid tribute to two Army personnel who died after an armoured military vehicle plunged into the Itam river in Imphal East district on 18th November. The farewell ceremony for the deceased soldiers was held at Imphal airport's Air Cargo Terminal on 19th November

The deceased personnel belonged to the 8th Bihar Regiment. They were identified as Captain Hanuman Ram, aged 29, and Sepoy Mali Jayesh Himmat, aged 24.

According to the information provided about the accident, the armoured military vehicle carrying the regiment's personnel plunged into the Itam river at Lamlai Challou in Imphal East district on November 18, 2026.

The vehicle remained submerged for some time following the incident.

Captain Hanuman Ram died at the accident site, while Sepoy Himmat was taken to a private hospital in Imphal, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The incident also left two other Army personnel injured.

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh attended the farewell ceremony on November 19, 2026.

The ceremony took place at the Air Cargo Terminal of Imphal airport, where the two leaders paid their respects to the deceased Army personnel.

The ceremony followed the November 18 accident in which the two members of the 8th Bihar Regiment lost their lives.

The presence of the Governor and Chief Minister marked the state's official tribute to the two soldiers.

What Did Manipur Chief Minister Say About the Deceased Soldiers?

Following the farewell ceremony, Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh shared a message on social media remembering the soldiers and their service.

The Chief Minister said their service to the nation would always be remembered with respect and gratitude. Two other personnel were injured when the armoured vehicle plunged into the Itam river.

They were identified as Sepoy Rakesh Sarpate, 37, and Agniveer Akhilesh Kumar Shah, 19. Both injured personnel were undergoing treatment following the accident, according to the information provided.

The incident involved four personnel of the 8th Bihar Regiment, with two deaths and two injuries reported.