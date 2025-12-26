A.R. Rahman to Establish Naga International Studio in Kohima

Kohima: Nagaland is set to become a major hub for music and creative arts as Chief Minister Dr. Neiphiu Rio and acclaimed composer Dr. A.R. Rahman announced plans for the Naga International Studio on Friday.
The facility will be located in Kohima and aims to provide world-class music production and creative spaces.
The studio, developed under Dr. Rahman’s vision, will include advanced recording studios, a performance auditorium, and other supporting infrastructure for creative work.
During a visit to his native village, Touphema in Kohima district, Dr. Rio welcomed Dr. Rahman and praised him for bringing the initiative to the state. He also highlighted that the project shows Dr. Rahman’s connection to the Naga people and his dedication to fostering talent in the region.
The Chief Minister further added that the state government will fully support the project, stating, “This is an important step in promoting creativity, innovation, and nurturing artistic talent. I wish the studio every success.”
Dr. Rahman expressed his appreciation to the people and government of Nagaland for their support. He said the studio aims to merge Nagaland’s unique musical heritage with global creative standards.
“The region has a distinctive musical identity that is original and deeply rooted in its culture. The Naga International Studio will be a place where young artists can collaborate, experiment, and create music that reaches audiences both in India and around the world. I am thankful to Chief Minister Dr. Neiphiu Rio, the Government of Nagaland, and TAFMA for helping bring this vision to life,” he said.
On Thursday, Dr. Rahman also unveiled the trailer for the documentary ‘Headhunting to Beatboxing’, directed and produced by Rohit Gupta, which highlights Nagaland’s growing musical and cultural presence.
The design of the Naga International Studio is by Bluecube Architects and Riyasdeen Riyan. The project has been facilitated by the Task Force for Music & Arts (TAFMA) and the Investment & Development Authority of Nagaland (IDAN).
Once completed, the studio is expected to put Nagaland on the map as a creative hub in the Northeast and provide opportunities for artists to engage with both national and international audiences.