Biswanath Witnesses Fresh Demonstrations Against Atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh

Biswanath: Assam’s Biswanath district on Friday witnessed a massive demonstration against alleged incidents of brutal torture and killing of Hindus in Bangladesh. The protest was organised by local units of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bajrang Dal, Durga Vahini, and Matri Shakti.
Reportedly, the protesters gathered at a prominent location of Biswanath, raised slogans holding placards and condemned what they described as a targeted violence against minority Hindu communities in Bangladesh.
They alleged that extremists were responsible for attacks and demanded immediate international attention to protect minority rights.
As part of the demonstrations, the protesters also burnt an effigy of Bnagladesh Prime Minister Mohammad Yunus, expressing anger and dissatisfaction over the Bangladeshi government’s handling of the situation.
The protesters appealed for peace, justice and protection of religious freedom. Speaking to media persons, a protester said, “We strongly condemn the barbaric attack that occurred on Dipu Chandra Das and Amrit Mandal in Bangladesh. Not just killings, we have also heard about reports of women being brutally assaulted. They are unable to live peacefully in the country.”
Further, they also appealed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take steps to stop the mass killings in the neighbouring country.
“We appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take urgent steps to stop these mass killings and ensure the safety and protection of the Hindu community there. We are firmly against the violence currently taking place in Bangladesh. The killing of Hindu men is deeply disturbing. We urge Mohammad Yunus and the authorities to prevent such incidents in the future. We have been witnessing repeated acts of violence against Hindu communities, which must be addressed immediately,” another protestor added.