Biswanath Witnesses Fresh Demonstrations Against Atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh

Biswanath: Assam’s Biswanath district on Friday witnessed a massive demonstration against alleged incidents of brutal torture and killing of Hindus in Bangladesh. The protest was organised by local units of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bajrang Dal, Durga Vahini, and Matri Shakti.

Reportedly, the protesters gathered at a prominent location of Biswanath, raised slogans holding placards and condemned what they described as a targeted violence against minority Hindu communities in Bangladesh.

They alleged that extremists were responsible for attacks and demanded immediate international attention to protect minority rights.

As part of the demonstrations, the protesters also burnt an effigy of Bnagladesh Prime Minister Mohammad Yunus, expressing anger and dissatisfaction over the Bangladeshi government’s handling of the situation.