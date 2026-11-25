Guwahati: Archbishop Emeritus of Guwahati Most Rev. Thomas Menamparampil, SDB, died at the age of 90 at AIG Hospitals in Hyderabad at 5:40 am on 25th November. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma paid tribute to the Catholic leader, remembering his contributions to peace, reconciliation and education across Northeast India.

Born on 22nd October, 1936, in Vakakkadu/Pala, Kerala, Thomas Menamparampil joined the Salesians of Don Bosco in 1955. He was ordained a priest on 2nd May, 1965, before beginning his episcopal ministry in Northeast India.

Menamparampil served as Bishop of Dibrugarh from 1981 to 1992. He subsequently became the first Bishop of Guwahati, serving from 1992 to 1995, before becoming the first Archbishop of Guwahati.

He headed the Archdiocese of Guwahati from 1995 until January 2012. He later served as Apostolic Administrator of Jowai from 2014 to 2016.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma expressed sadness over the Archbishop's death and remembered his association with Meghalaya, particularly Shillong.

In his tribute, Sangma wrote: "Deeply saddened by the passing of Archbishop Emeritus Thomas Menamparampil, SDB. His life was one of selfless service, compassion and an unwavering commitment to peace. His deep connection with Meghalaya, particularly Shillong, and his contributions to education and community harmony will always be remembered."

Sangma also recalled conversations with the Archbishop during the launch of his book and described him as a guiding voice for peace and reconciliation across the Northeast.

He extended condolences to the Catholic community, the Salesian family and everyone mourning his death.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also paid tribute, remembering Menamparampil as a man of deep faith and a tireless champion of peace.

Sarma wrote: "Deeply saddened by the passing of Archbishop Emeritus of Guwahati, Most Rev. Thomas Menamparampil. A man of deep faith and a tireless champion of peace, he worked selflessly for reconciliation among communities and for the education of our youth across Assam and the Northeast."

The Assam Chief Minister also extended condolences to the Catholic community and others mourning his loss.

Menamparampil was widely recognised for promoting education, inter-community dialogue and reconciliation across Northeast India.

He played a role in mediating ethnic conflicts, including in Kokrajhar and Churachandpur. His peacebuilding efforts brought him recognition beyond religious institutions and communities.

In 2010, Menamparampil prepared the Good Friday Way of the Cross meditations at the Colosseum in Rome. He was also nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2011.

His work in education and community harmony remained central to the tributes paid by the chief ministers.

Menamparampil's leadership roles included:

1981–1992: Bishop of Dibrugarh.

1992–1995: First Bishop of Guwahati.

1995–January 2012: Archbishop of Guwahati.

2014–2016: Apostolic Administrator of Jowai.

His death has prompted tributes recognising his contributions to the Catholic community and his efforts to promote peace and reconciliation across the Northeast.