Guwahati: Motorcycle thefts in Shillong are increasingly being linked to organised gangs operating across district boundaries, East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem said on Tuesday, November 24, 2026. He said people from other districts were travelling to Shillong to steal two-wheelers, with suspected demand for stolen motorcycles in Bangladesh adding to the problem.

Motorcycle thefts in Shillong are no longer being viewed solely as isolated incidents, with investigations pointing towards organised groups operating across district boundaries, according to East Khasi Hills SP Vivek Syiem.

Syiem said people from neighbouring districts were travelling to Shillong to steal two-wheelers. The reported involvement of groups of two to three people indicates that the thefts may involve coordinated operations rather than individual offenders.

Police investigations have also pointed to networks extending beyond East Khasi Hills, making coordination with neighbouring district police an important part of the response.

The issue has raised concerns over the movement of stolen motorcycles across district boundaries and the networks allegedly involved in their distribution.

As per information shared by SP Vivek Syiem, demand for stolen two-wheelers in Bangladesh is also contributing to motorcycle thefts.

However, the supplied report does not provide specific details about the alleged buyers, the routes used to transport stolen motorcycles or the scale of the cross-border network. Police have identified the wider movement of suspects and motorcycles as part of the challenge in investigating theft cases.

East Khasi Hills Police have intensified enforcement measures to address the reported increase in motorcycle thefts.

As per Syiem, police have introduced multiple layers of random vehicle checking at different locations in and around Shillong. These checks are intended to strengthen surveillance and help identify suspicious vehicle movements.

Police have also arrested several suspects in connection with motorcycle theft cases. Stolen motorcycles have been recovered in Shillong and neighbouring districts, while investigations and coordination with police in other districts continue.

The involvement of suspects from outside East Khasi Hills has made inter-district coordination an important part of the investigation, according to the information shared by Syiem.

Neighbouring district police are assisting in identifying suspects and recovering stolen motorcycles. This cooperation is aimed at addressing theft networks that reportedly operate beyond the boundaries of a single district.

The police response includes surveillance, random checking, arrests and coordination between law enforcement agencies.

East Khasi Hills Police are continuing enforcement measures, including random vehicle checks and coordination with neighbouring districts.

While several arrests have been made and stolen motorcycles recovered, the supplied information does not specify the total number of cases registered, the exact number of recoveries or the number of suspects arrested.

SP Vivek Syiem's statements point to continued police efforts to identify those involved in motorcycle thefts and address the networks operating across district boundaries.