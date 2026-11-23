Guwahati: The Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya is reportedly engaged to model and actress Mahieka Sharma, with speculation gaining momentum on social media in November 2026.

Engagement speculation surrounding Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma gathered attention in November 2026 after photographs of the couple during a home puja circulated online.

Mahieka was reportedly seen wearing a prominent ring in the photographs, prompting speculation that the couple had taken their relationship to the next level.

Another development that fuelled the rumours was a reported Instagram story shared by Hardik. The cricketer's message, "Finally she's mine", added to speculation about a possible engagement.

Hardik Pandya reportedly shared a short message on his Instagram story that read: "Finally she's mine"The message attracted attention as engagement rumours surrounding the cricketer and Mahieka Sharma circulated online.

While the words have been interpreted as a possible hint about their relationship, they do not independently confirm an engagement. Neither Hardik nor Mahieka has provided an official engagement announcement.

Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma made their relationship public in October 2025, ahead of the cricketer's 32nd birthday.

The couple have reportedly been dating for over a year. Their relationship has since attracted attention through photographs and social media posts.

Mahieka is a model, actress and yoga trainer who has appeared in fashion shows, films and brand campaigns. She is also described as an award-winning model in the supplied background information.

The recent photographs, particularly those showing her wearing a prominent ring, have renewed interest in the couple's relationship.

Before his relationship with Mahieka, Hardik Pandya was married to Natasa Stankovic. The two separated in 2024. Hardik and Natasa continue to co-parent their son, Agastya.

The reported engagement to Mahieka would mark another development in the cricketer's personal life, although the couple have yet to officially confirm the speculation.