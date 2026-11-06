Arijit Singh Makes Brief Stops in Karbi Anglong During Northeast Tour

Guwahati: The popular Bollywood playback singer Arijit Singh made brief stops at two locations in Assam during his ongoing visit to the Northeast, drawing excitement among locals and fans.

On Thursday, Singh stopped briefly at Bokoliaghat in Karbi Anglong district while travelling towards Dimapur. During the halt, he interacted with police team deployed on duty along the road and exchanged a few words with them. The singer also posed for photographs with the police officers and fans , creating memorable moments for those present.

Earlier, on 31st October ,Arijit Singh made a surprise visit to Subala Hotel and Restaurant near Simlaguri in Barpeta Road, where he stopped to enjoy a cup of tea. His unexpected arrival created excitement among those at the restaurant,with several locals delighted to catch a glimpse of the celebrated singer.

As per reports, Singh is also expected to visit Meghalaya as part of his Northeast tour. However, details of his proposed visit and itinerary have not yet been officially confirmed.