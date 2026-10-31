Bollywood in Assam: Arijit Singh Makes Surprise Visit to Barpeta Road

Guwahati: A popular Indian playback Bollywood singer Arijit Singh, today made a surprise visit to Subala Hotel and Restaurant near Simlaguri in Barpeta Road where he stopped to enjoy a cup of tea. His unexpected arrival brought excitement among those present at the hotel, with several locals delighted to catch a glimpse of the celebrated singer.

During the brief visit, Singh also interacted with fans, who warmly welcomed him and presented him with a gamusa as a mark of respect and affection.

Known for his soulful voice and numerous popular Bollywood songs, Arijit Singh enjoys a massive fan following across the country. His visit quickly turned into a memorable occasion for locals and fans who had the opportunity to meet him in person.

The singer’s informal stop at the roadside hotel drew attention, with the moment becoming a special experience for those present. Arijit Singh’s stop at Subala Hotel left fans delighted, giving them an unexpected opportunity to interact with one of India's most loved musical voices. His visit is not yet confirmed moreover today at khanapara at 7pm sundhi chauhan will perform a lively show

The singer’s reported stop at Subala Hotel has generated excitement among fans, although his visit has not yet been officially confirmed. Meanwhile, singer Sunidhi Chauhan is scheduled to perform at Khanapara at 7 pm today, adding to the musical excitement in the city.