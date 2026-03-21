Arms and Explosives Recovered in Multiple Operations Across Manipur Districts

Imphal: Manipur Police on Friday said security forces carried out a series of coordinated operations across Manipur, leading to the recovery of a significant cache of arms, ammunition and explosives from different locations.
According to police, recoveries were made on March 20 from multiple sites in Thoubal and Imphal West districts.
In Thoubal district, security forces recovered weapons from the foothills of Haokhong Ching under Nongpok Sekmai police station, including two .32 pistols with magazines, five single-barrel rifles and four high-explosive mortars.
A separate operation in the Tentha Marongband area under Khongjom police station led to the seizure of a .32 pistol, a 9 mm pistol, two bolt-action rifles and 13 rounds of live ammunition.
In another search at Tekcham Sanji Ching foothills, personnel recovered three bolt-action rifles, a carbine with magazine, two pistols and 14 rounds of ammunition.
Meanwhile, from Leirongthel Pitra Maning Ching area, security forces seized an improvised .303 rifle, two pistols, a single-barrel rifle, a hand grenade and 17 live rounds.
In Imphal West district, a major haul was reported from Lamdeng and Kameng areas under Lamsang police station.
The recovery included a self-loading rifle (SLR) with magazines, two locally made guns, a modified sniper-type rifle, 11 pistols, 85 rounds of ammunition, shells, and tactical gear such as camouflage helmet, bulletproof vests and magazine pouches.
The operations are part of ongoing efforts to curb illegal arms movement and maintain law and order in the region.