Jayanta Kumar Das Quits BJP, to Contest Dispur Seat as Independent

Guwahati: In a setback to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Assembly elections, senior leader Jayanta Kumar Das has resigned from the party and announced that he will contest as an independent candidate from the Dispur constituency.
As per reports, Das, who had been associated with the BJP for a long time, decided to step down after he was denied a party ticket for the upcoming polls.
Reports further claimed that he had tried to reach out to the party’s top leadership over the issue, but the decision remained unchanged.
He is scheduled to file his nomination on March 23, with preparations already in place and the required documents have been readied and groundwork for an intensive campaign in Dispur is underway.
Das has also revealed plans to float a new political party. He said the process of forming the outfit will begin soon after filing his nomination.
Taking a swipe at Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Das remarked that the Chief Minister neither visited him nor was there any need for such an interaction.