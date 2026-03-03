Arms Haul in Churachandpur, One Held with Pistol in Imphal West

Imphal: Manipur Police on Monday arrested a 46-year-old man from Imphal West district and recovered a firearm, while security forces also seized a cache of arms and ammunition during operations in Churachandpur.
The arrested individual has been identified as Waikhom Ratan Singh of Moirangkhom Loklaobung.
He was picked up from his residence under Imphal Police Station on March 2, and a 9 mm pistol was recovered from his possession.
"On 02.03.2026, Manipur Police arrested one, Waikhom Ratan Singh (46) of Moirangkhom Loklaobung, Imphal West district from his residence under Imphal-PS along with a 9 mm pistol," the police wrote on X.
In a separate operation on the same day, security forces conducted a search at Old Gothol village under Churachandpur Police Station and recovered multiple weapons and explosives.
The seized items included a country-made single barrel rifle, a bolt-action rifle, a country-made grenade, a .22 rifle fitted with a telescopic sight, pumpi ammunition, four rounds of single barrel ammunition, a pumpi mortar and five country-made shells.
The search operations and area domination exercises are continuing in fringe and vulnerable areas across the state to prevent any untoward incidents.
As part of intensified security measures, authorities installed 117 nakas and checkpoints across hill and valley districts. However, no detentions were reported during the checking drives.
Police also ensured the movement of 311 vehicles carrying essential commodities along National Highway-37.
Security convoys were deployed in sensitive stretches and additional precautions were taken at vulnerable points to maintain the free and safe movement of goods, the police added.