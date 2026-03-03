Assam Accounts for 90% of India’s Muga Silk Production: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said state contributes nearly 90 per cent of India’s total Muga silk production.
Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Sarma said the Muga and Eri silk sectors continue to play a crucial role in supporting livelihoods and strengthening the rural economy.
He described the industries as key pillars of the government’s vision for an “Atmanirbhar Assam,” adding that several initiatives have been undertaken to promote and expand the sector.
"With 90% of India’s Muga production, Assam stands as the global home of this iconic silk. Our Muga & Eri industries power livelihoods, energise the rural economy and stand as pillars of #AtmanirbharAssam. Our Govt has taken various initiatives to support & boost this sector," he added.
Situated in the north-eastern part of India, Assam is widely known for its rich cultural heritage and traditional crafts. Among its most treasured legacies is Muga silk — often called Golden Muga — prized for its natural golden sheen and exceptional durability.
The word “Muga” translates to “golden yellow,” reflecting the silk’s distinctive colour. Historically associated with royalty and nobility, the fabric symbolised wealth and prestige and continues to hold deep cultural significance in Assamese society.
Muga silk is produced from the cocoon of the semi-domesticated silkworm Antheraea assamensis, a species native to Assam. These silkworms are typically reared on outdoor host trees, producing a fibre renowned for its strength, longevity and natural lustre.
For generations, the cultivation of Muga silkworms and the weaving of the silk have been sustained by skilled artisanal families in Assam, preserving a tradition that remains central to the state’s cultural and economic identity.