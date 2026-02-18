Arms Recovered, Two PLA Cadres Held; 22 Acres of Poppy Destroyed in Manipur

Imphal: Security forces carried out a series of operations across Manipur on Tuesday, leading to the recovery of arms and explosives, the arrest of two alleged cadres of the proscribed People’s Liberation Army (PLA), and the destruction of illegal poppy cultivation.
In Imphal West district, a joint team recovered a cache of weapons from an area along Ngairangbam Tanoukhul Road towards Longa Koireng under Patsoi police station.
“Security forces recovered one double barrel gun, one country-made pistol with magazine, 181 rounds of ammunition of different calibres, three magazines, two No.36 hand grenades, one detonator and one Baofeng wireless handset with charger,” Manipur Police wrote on X.
In a separate operation, security forces arrested an alleged extortionist identified as Ningthoujam Ibungocha alias Sathouba Meitei (38), described as a self-styled Lieutenant of the PLA.
He was apprehended from Yaingangpokpi Bazar under Yaingangpokpi police station in Imphal East district.
A mobile phone along with a SIM card was seized from his possession.
On the same day, another alleged cadre, Athokpam Manaoton Meitei alias Tamanao alias Malem alias Amujao (42), a self-styled Private of the RPF/PLA, was arrested from Sawombung under Lamlai police station in Imphal East district.
Meanwhile, in Kangpokpi district, security forces destroyed approximately 22 acres of illegal poppy plantation along with three farm huts at Sehjang/Khoiripok under New Keithelmanbi police station.
“Security forces destroyed approximately 22 acres of poppy plantation along with three farm huts,” Manipur Police stated, reiterating their continued crackdown on illegal arms, insurgent activities and narcotics cultivation in the state.