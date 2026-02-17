Political Parties in Assam Urge ECI to Conduct Assembly Polls in One or Two Phases

Guwahati: Most political parties in Assam on Tuesday requested the Election Commission of India (ECI) to conduct the State’s forthcoming Assembly elections in no more than two phases.
A full bench of the ECI, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, reviewed the State’s poll preparedness during a meeting in Guwahati.
As per reports, the panel held discussions with delegations from major parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Asom Gana Parishad, All India United Democratic Front, Bodoland People’s Front, United People’s Party Liberal, CPI-M, and Aam Aadmi Party.
Most parties favoured holding the elections, expected by April, in a single phase or two phases and suggested measures to ensure a peaceful polling process.
Kumar also met senior police and state election officials, including Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Goel, in the presence of Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi.
The ECI delegation, which arrived in Assam on Monday, is also set to review the summary revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Earlier this month, the Election Commission released the final voter list for the Special Revision 2026 for all 126 Assembly constituencies in Assam, covering over 2.49 crore voters.
According to the Chief Electoral Officer of Assam, the draft voter list had recorded a total of 2,52,01,624 voters. Following the revision process, this number has decreased by 2,43,485, bringing the final count to 2,49,58,139 registered voters across the State.
Assam has 126 Assembly seats, and the current Assembly’s term will expire on 20 May. The 2016 and 2021 Assembly elections were held in two and three phases, respectively, with the BJP-led alliance emerging victorious.