Army-Airtel Partnership Brings Mobile Connectivity to Remote Arunachal Frontier Posts

Guwahati: In a step towards strengthening communication infrastructure along India's strategic eastern frontier, the Indian Army's 4 Corps headquarters at Tezpur, in collaboration with Bharti Airtel, has completed the first phase of a major connectivity project across remote regions of Arunachal Pradesh.

The initiative has enabled mobile network connectivity at 30 Army stations located in some of the most inaccessible and high-altitude areas of the state, ensuring that soldiers deployed in forward locations, as well as civilians residing nearby, can remain connected with their families and the rest of the country.

The project marks a major milestone in improving communication facilities in regions where harsh terrain, extreme weather, and lack of infrastructure have historically limited access to reliable telecom services. Airtel has become the first telecom operator to establish mobile connectivity in several of these difficult-to-reach locations.

Military officials said that it was made possible through close coordination between the Army and Airtel teams. The Indian Army provided extensive logistical assistance, facilitating the transportation of telecom equipment, laying of fibre networks, and development of power infrastructure required for network operations.

In several forward areas where conventional road access is unavailable, Army personnel helped move technical teams and equipment through mountainous terrain, overcoming significant geographical challenges to ensure timely completion of the project.

The enhanced connectivity is expected to improve the quality of life of soldiers serving in remote border areas by enabling regular communication with their families. It will also benefit local communities by improving access to digital services, emergency communication, education, and online resources.

Encouraged by the success of the first phase, the Indian Army and Airtel have agreed to expand the initiative further. Under Phase II, mobile network infrastructure will be established at 15 additional locations across Arunachal Pradesh, extending the reach of digital connectivity deeper into frontier regions.

The project underscores the Indian Army's commitment not only to safeguarding the nation's borders but also to supporting infrastructure development and enhancing connectivity in strategically important and geographically challenging regions of the Northeast.