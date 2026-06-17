Ambubachi Mahayog to Begin at Kamakhya Temple from June 22, Assam Tourism Minister Reviews Preparations

Guwahati: The annual Ambubachi Mahayog at the revered Shakti Peeth Kamakhya Dham will be held from June 22 to June 26, attracting thousands of devotees from across the country and beyond.

Ahead of the religious gathering, Assam Tourism Minister Ajanta Neog addressed the media at Prashanti Lodge today and highlighted the arrangements being made for the smooth conduct of the festival.

The Ambubachi Mahayog is one of the most significant spiritual events in Assam and is observed every year at the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati. The festival marks the annual ritual period associated with the belief of the divine feminine power and draws a large number of pilgrims and spiritual seekers.

The Tourism Department, along with other government agencies, has been working on improving facilities for visitors, including crowd management, security measures, sanitation, and other essential services during the festival period.

Minister Neog said that necessary steps are being taken to ensure that devotees have a safe and comfortable experience while attending the event.

The upcoming Ambubachi Mahayog is expected to further strengthen Assam’s religious tourism sector and showcase the state’s rich cultural and spiritual heritage.