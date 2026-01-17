Army Chief Honours ZRO Shillong for Outstanding Recruitment Efforts in North East

Shillong: The Zonal Recruiting Office (ZRO), Shillong, has been awarded the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Unit Certificate of Appreciation for its exceptional contribution to motivating and recruiting youth from across the North East into the Indian Army.
The award was conferred by Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, PVSM, AVSM, during the Army Investiture Ceremony held in Jaipur from January 14 to 15.
The recognition underscores the sustained efforts of ZRO Shillong in expanding outreach and strengthening recruitment across the region.
According to an official statement, the certificate was received on behalf of the unit by Brigadier Rajeev Kumar, Deputy Director General Recruiting, along with Subedar Major Milkha Singh of ZRO Shillong.
Through focused planning and extensive outreach, the ZRO succeeded in engaging youth even in remote districts, resulting in a 64 per cent rise in registrations for joining the Armed Forces.
The intake into the services has more than doubled compared to the previous year, reflecting a growing enthusiasm among young aspirants from the North East.
ZRO Shillong, supported by its six Army Recruiting Offices located at Shillong, Narangi, Jorhat, Dimapur, Silchar and Aizawl, covers all seven North Eastern states. Officials credited the achievement to close coordination within the recruitment network and consistent support from Headquarters Eastern Command and the civil administration.
The office has earned recognition for its sustained performance, reinforcing its reputation for excellence and commitment to selecting the best talent for the Indian Army.