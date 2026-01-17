Assam Govt–Karbi Samaj Talks Deferred Due to PM Modi’s Visit: Assam CM

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that talks scheduled between the Assam government and representatives of the Karbi Samaj were deferred due to the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the state.
Taking to micro-blogging site X, the Chief Minister assured members of the Karbi Samaj that their concerns remain a priority for the government.
He said the proposed discussions would be rescheduled at the earliest possible date.
"The talks scheduled today between the Government and the Karbi Samaj have been deferred due to the historic visit of the Hon’ble Prime Minister Sri @narendramodi to Assam. I wish to assure the respected members of the Karbi Samaj that their concerns are important to us," Sarma wrote on X.
Emphasising the government’s approach, Sarma reiterated that all issues would be addressed through meaningful dialogue, mutual respect and understanding, and expressed confidence in reaching an amicable resolution through continued engagement.
"The talks will be rescheduled at the earliest, and we remain committed to resolving all issues through sincere dialogue, mutual respect, and understanding," he added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam on January 17 and 18, 2026, to attend cultural and development programmes in Guwahati and Kaliabor.
On January 17, the Prime Minister will take part in a traditional Bodo cultural programme at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati in the evening.
The event, titled Bagurumba Dwhou 2026, will celebrate the heritage of the Bodo community.
More than 10,000 Bodo artists from 81 Assembly constituencies across 23 districts will perform the Bagurumba dance in a single, synchronised presentation. The dance is closely linked to nature and symbolises peace, joy and harmony.