Army Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing on Assam-Arunachal Border, Major Mishap Averted

No injuries reported; aircraft to undergo inspection before return to duty

Onboard were four Army personnel, including two pilots and two senior officers. Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries reported. The crew's swift handling of the emergency is being praised for preventing what could have been a tragic incident.

Eyewitnesses in the area described the tense yet controlled landing. “We saw the helicopter circling low, and then it came down steadily onto the playground. People from the village ran to see what had happened,” said a local resident. Crowds gathered at the site soon after the landing, with many expressing relief and admiration for the pilot's skill.

Army authorities later confirmed that the situation was well under control. The helicopter is now grounded and will undergo a thorough technical inspection before it is cleared to fly again.

Such incidents, while rare, highlight the challenges of operating in the difficult terrain of Northeast India, where Army aviation plays a critical role in supplying remote posts and assisting in defence and disaster relief operations.

The incident serves as a reminder of the professionalism of Indian Army aviation crews and their preparedness to handle emergency scenarios under pressure, ensuring both mission safety and public security.