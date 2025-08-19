Army Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing on Assam-Arunachal Border, Major Mishap Averted

Quick action by pilot ensures safe landing after mid-air technical fault
Kathalguri, 19 August 2025 – A potential disaster was narrowly avoided on Tuesday when an Indian Army helicopter made an emergency landing at a playground in Kathalguri, Bordumsa, located along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.
Defence sources confirmed that the pilot responded with immediate action, safely guiding the chopper to the Dibruporia Sports Association’s playground in Kathalguri.
No injuries reported; aircraft to undergo inspection before return to duty
Onboard were four Army personnel, including two pilots and two senior officers. Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries reported. The crew's swift handling of the emergency is being praised for preventing what could have been a tragic incident.
Eyewitnesses in the area described the tense yet controlled landing. “We saw the helicopter circling low, and then it came down steadily onto the playground. People from the village ran to see what had happened,” said a local resident. Crowds gathered at the site soon after the landing, with many expressing relief and admiration for the pilot's skill.
Army authorities later confirmed that the situation was well under control. The helicopter is now grounded and will undergo a thorough technical inspection before it is cleared to fly again.
Such incidents, while rare, highlight the challenges of operating in the difficult terrain of Northeast India, where Army aviation plays a critical role in supplying remote posts and assisting in defence and disaster relief operations.
The incident serves as a reminder of the professionalism of Indian Army aviation crews and their preparedness to handle emergency scenarios under pressure, ensuring both mission safety and public security.