Army, IAF Continue Efforts to Control Wildfires in Arunachal and Nagaland

Guwahati: The Indian Army and the Indian Air Force (IAF) are continuing large-scale operations to contain forest fires that have swept across parts of Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland over the past several days.
Helicopters have been deployed for sustained water-dropping sorties in difficult mountain terrain, while ground teams equipped with specialised firefighting tools are working to prevent the flames from spreading further.
In a post on X, on Wednesday, Indian Air Force said its helicopters were battling wildfires at two fronts, conducting relentless aerial firefighting missions in challenging terrain.
It further stated that at Walong in Arunachal Pradesh, a total of 1,39,800 litres of water had been dropped, successfully extinguishing the blaze there.
Simultaneously, operations are under way over the Dzukou Valley in Nagaland. Mi-17 V5 helicopters have been drawing water from Padumpokhiri Lake in Dimapur to tackle fires near Japfu Peak, operating amid steep slopes, low visibility and thin air.
"Indian Air Force helicopters are battling wildfires at two fronts, conducting relentless aerial firefighting missions in challenging terrain. At Walong, Arunachal Pradesh, a total of 139,800 litres of water has been dropped, successfully extinguishing the blaze. Simultaneously, operations continue over Dzukou Valley in Nagaland with Mi-17 V5 helicopters drawing water from Padumpokhiri Lake (Dimapur) to battle fires near Japfu Peak amid steep slopes, poor visibility and rarefied air," Air Force wrote on X.
Army troops have been assisting in efforts at Walong, a remote location in Anjaw district situated at an altitude of around 3,000 to 3,500 feet. The fire is reported to have started on February 13.
Visuals shared by the Army showed helicopters releasing water over hillsides as personnel on the ground worked to contain the advancing flames.
Earlier, the IAF had said it was carrying out sustained aerial firefighting missions above 9,500 feet in the Lohit Valley, delivering more than 12,000 litres of water in multiple sorties to hit hotspots along narrow ridgelines. Despite adverse weather and high-altitude conditions, precision drops were continuing to protect the fragile Himalayan ecosystem.
A defence spokesperson in Guwahati attributed the recurring forest fires in the Northeast largely to prolonged dry weather and jhum cultivation, a traditional slash-and-burn farming practice.