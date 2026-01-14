Army’s Spearhead Division recovers civilian vehicle after 60-metre fall in Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar: Personnel of the Indian Army acted promptly to respond to a civilian emergency in the challenging terrain of Basar district, Arunachal Pradesh.
A Bolero pick-up vehicle, owned by a local resident identified as Amar, met with an accident and plunged nearly 60 metres down a steep slope, coming to rest close to a residential structure.
No casualties were reported in the incident due to timely intervention.
A recovery team comprising one Junior Commissioned Officer and four other ranks, supported by a heavy-duty recovery vehicle, was immediately mobilised to the site.
Despite challenging terrain and adverse conditions, the team carried out the recovery of the severely damaged vehicle through careful planning and coordination.
The operation was conducted with due attention to safety, ensuring minimal disruption to civilian movement and preventing further damage to life and property.
The prompt response once again underscored the Indian Army’s role in providing assistance during civilian emergencies in remote and difficult regions.
The Spear Corps continues to extend support to local communities, strengthening civil–military coordination and remaining prepared to respond to emergencies at short notice.