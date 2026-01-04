Road accident involving students sparks safety concerns in Bajali

A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: Serious concerns have been raised over road safety and parental responsibility following a major road accident involving a car reportedly driven by Class 10 students of Swahid Akhendra Uccha Madhyamik Vidyalaya in Bajali district.

The incident occurred at Bhagmara, where a Maruti Swift car collided with a tractor on a public road. According to local sources, four school-going students were travelling in the vehicle at the time of the accident.

Two of the injured students were immediately rushed to Barpeta Medical College and Hospital for treatment. Subsequently, three of the injured were referred to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where they were reported to be in serious condition.

Eyewitnesses stated that the car rammed into the tractor under circumstances that are still under investigation. Police personnel reached the spot shortly after the incident and launched a preliminary inquiry to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.

The incident has triggered renewed calls for strict intervention by school authorities to prohibit students from bringing or using motorbikes and cars, in order to curb such risky behaviour.

The accident has once again highlighted a serious violation of traffic laws, as individuals below 18 years of age are legally prohibited from driving motor vehicles on public roads under the Motor Vehicles Act. Despite this, it is alleged that some parents continue to hand over vehicles to their minor children, endangering not only their lives but also those of other road users.

Also Read: Mrityunjoy 108 Emergency Ambulance Service handled 336 road accidents on Dec 31 & Jan 1