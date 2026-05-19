ARO Narengi Announces Schedule for Agniveer Recruitment Common Entrance Exam

The Army Recruiting Office (ARO), Narengi, has announced the schedule for the All India Online Common Entrance Examination for recruitment of Agniveers and Junior Commissioned Officers/Other Ranks (JCOs/OR) in the Indian Army for Recruiting Year 2027.

According to an official press release issued on Tuesday, the examination will be conducted from June 1 to June 12, 2026.

The ARO stated that candidates who have successfully registered for the recruitment process will be able to download their admit cards from the official Indian Army recruitment website, joinindianarmy.nic.in, 14 days before the commencement of the examination.

Candidates have been advised to take a printout of their admit cards before May 31, 2026, as carrying the admit card will be mandatory for appearing in the Common Entrance Examination.

The Army Recruiting Office further urged candidates to regularly visit the official website for updates, examination-related instructions and other important notifications related to the recruitment process.