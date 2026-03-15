Career counselling on Agniveer scheme held at Jagannath Barooah University (JBU)

A CORRESPONDENT

JORHAT: A career counselling session on the Agniveer scheme and other defence services was held at Jagannath Barooah University (JBU) on Friday. The event was conceptualized and initiated by faculty member Abhilash Borthakur, whose efforts brought together the Army Recruiting Office Jorhat (ARO Jorhat), 64 Assam Battalion NCC, and 9 Assam Battalion NCC to jointly organize the programme. The programme began with an introductory briefing by Captain Ajit Bharali, who outlined the purpose of the event and highlighted career prospects in the defence sector. This was followed by a detailed address by Subedar Major Sandeep Gunjal, who explained the Agniveer recruitment scheme, including its eligibility criteria, selection process, and career opportunities available within the armed forces.

The event was attended by Lieutenant Mohan Thapa, Lieutenant Bonoshree Saikia, and Pallobee Duarah. Faculty member Juri Borah was also present. About 200 cadets and students participated in the event. The primary aim of the session was to guide young students about career opportunities in defence services and raise awareness about the Agniveer recruitment scheme, enabling them to make informed decisions about pursuing a career in the armed forces.

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