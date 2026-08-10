Arohan 2026-27: Ranoj Pegu Meets Students from Nalbari and Udalguri at IIT Guwahati

Guwahati: Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Sunday interacted with students from Nalbari and Udalguri districts under the state government's flagship Arohan 2026-27 programme at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati.

The students, accompanied by their mentors, arrived in Guwahati on Sunday as part of the educational exposure programme. Pegu met the first batch of students from the two districts at IIT Guwahati, interacted with them and shared breakfast with them.

The minister said the Arohan initiative aims to encourage students to pursue academic excellence through educational and knowledge-oriented visits. He urged the students to remain focused and dedicated to achieving their goals.

Launched in 2022-23 under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Arohan seeks to nurture the academic potential of meritorious students from government schools across Assam.

A total of 233 students from Nalbari and Udalguri, along with their mentors, are participating in the current educational visit, which will conclude on August 12.

The Arohan 2026-27 programme, being implemented under the supervision of Samagra Shiksha Assam, will conclude on November 5. Across the programme, 4,041 students and their mentors will participate in 16 batches.

Pegu expressed hope that the programme would be successfully implemented and provide students with greater exposure, inspiration and opportunities to develop their academic potential.