Indian, US Navies Begin Joint EOD Exercise in Kochi

Kochi: The Indian Navy and US Navy have begun a five-day Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Exercise 2026 at the Southern Naval Command in Kochi, with the exercise scheduled to continue until August 14.

The bilateral exercise is aimed at improving interoperability and professional cooperation between the specialist diving and EOD teams of the two navies, the Defence Ministry said.

The training programme will include Subject Matter Expert Exchanges, cross-training sessions, equipment demonstrations and scenario-based practical exercises. The activities are designed to enable personnel from both navies to share operational expertise and strengthen their ability to respond to complex underwater and explosive-ordnance situations.

The Indian Navy and US Navy have been conducting joint Salvage and EOD exercises since 2005. The ongoing engagement marks the eighth edition of the specialised bilateral training exercise.

The exercise is expected to further strengthen the operational coordination and professional ties between the two maritime forces while providing an opportunity to exchange expertise in specialised diving, salvage and EOD operations.