Around 60 people Fall Ill After Suspected Food Poisoning at Birthday Party in Dhemaji

Guwahati: Around 60 people, including men, women and children, have been admitted to the Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh after a suspected case of food poisoning . As per reports, all the affected guest that attended a birthday Nam-Kirtan feast held on 30th June at the residence of Premdhar Sungkorang in Gali Mrigang village under Jonai in Dhemaji district.

Two days after the feast, several guest reportedly began experiencing symptoms including vomiting, diarrhoea and severe abdominal discomfort. As their condition deteriorated, they were initially transported to the hospital by ambulances, with additional patients later brought in by buses and a traveller vehicle for urgent medical treatment.

The sudden influx of nearly 60 patients created an emergency situation at the casualty department of AMCH. Doctors, nurses and other health department immediately launched treatment on a war footing to ensure all the patients received timely medical attention.

Hospital team are closely monitoring the condition of those admitted, while efforts are underway to provide the necessary treatment.

The exact cause of the suspected food poisoning has not yet been confirmed. Doctors are expected to investigate the incident, including the food served during the feast, to determine the source of the illness.

Further details are awaited.