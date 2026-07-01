Atul Bora Inspects Flood-Damaged Simen River Railway Bridge in Dhemaji

Guwahati: Today, Assam Cabinet Minister and Dhemaji District Guardian Minister Atul Bora visited the flood-damaged railway bridge over the Simen River to assess the impact of incessant rainfall in neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh.

As per the minister, heavy rainfall in upstream areas of Arunachal Pradesh triggered flooding in Dhemaji district, damaging the railway bridge and disrupting train services in the region.

Sharing an update on Twitter, Bora said the relentless rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh had aggravated the flood situation, affecting connectivity and infrastructure across parts of Dhemaji district.

During his visit, the minister reviewed the extent of the damage and assessed the prevailing situation on the ground in his capacity as the district's Guardian Minister. Government including the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Dhemaji Zila Parishad, accompanied Bora during the inspection.

The damage to the Simen River railway bridge has disrupted rail connectivity in the region, and government are monitoring the situation while assessing the extent of repairs required to restore normal services.