Arsenic, Heavy Metal Contamination Beyond Permissible Limits Found in Isolated Pockets of Assam: Centre

New Delhi: Isolated pockets of Assam have reported the presence of contaminants, including heavy metals such as arsenic, in drinking water beyond permissible limits, the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti informed the Lok Sabha on Thursday.
Responding to a written query by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Raj Bhushan Choudhary said that data compiled by the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) shows that groundwater in Assam is largely safe for consumption.
However, he acknowledged that certain areas have recorded contamination exceeding prescribed drinking water standards.
“Localised occurrences of certain contaminants, including heavy metals like arsenic, beyond the limits prescribed for drinking water use have been reported in some isolated pockets,” the minister said.
Choudhary also cautioned that long-term consumption of groundwater containing arsenic above permissible levels could lead to adverse health effects.
He further noted that comprehensive studies are still needed to conclusively establish a direct link between arsenic contamination and disease prevalence in the state.
The minister explained that the CGWB conducts groundwater quality monitoring and scientific assessments across the country using standard operating procedures as part of its national programme.
He also added that arsenic contamination is primarily geogenic in nature, originating from soil and rock formations, which can dissolve into groundwater and eventually enter the food chain.
Emphasising the division of responsibilities, Choudhary said that water being a state subject, groundwater management and contamination mitigation fall largely under the purview of state governments.
"The Centre supports states by extending technical guidance and financial assistance through various schemes and projects," he added.