Arunachal CM Calls for Public Cooperation as Housing Census Begins from April 16

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Sunday said the House Listing and Housing Census 2026 in Arunachal Pradesh will begin from April 16, with self-enumeration open till April 30.
He said the exercise will be followed by door-to-door visits by enumerators in May as part of the larger Census process.
Taking to micro-blogging site X, Khandu urged people to participate actively and provide accurate information.
"Arunachal Pradesh begins the House Listing & Housing Census 2026 from 16 April. Self-enumeration will be open till 30 April, followed by home visits in May. I urge everyone to participate actively and provide accurate information, this is key to better services and effective policymaking," he wrote on X.
The Chief Minister said that the census, set to begin from April 16, is important for ensuring fair representation and effective governance.
The Chief Minister further appealed to the public to cooperate with enumerators during the process and said that accurate data will help in framing policies that reflect the needs of citizens.