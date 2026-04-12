Manipur Police Arrest Two, Seize Drugs and Arms; 21 Bunkers Destroyed

IMPHAL: Security Forces have arrested two persons and seized a large quantity of suspected contraband during an operation in Churachandpur district, Manipur Police said on Saturday.
As per the police, the arrests were made on April 10 from Hiangtan village under Behiang police station.
The accused, identified as H. Kamtunmung (50) and Paulianlal (49), both residents of Vengnuam Singngat, were found in possession of 45 soap cases of brown sugar, along with a Maruti Gypsy, two mobile phones and two bags.
"On 10.04.2026, Manipur Police arrested 02 (two) residents of Vengnuam Singngat, Churachandpur district from Hiangtan village under Behiang-PS, Churachandpur district," Manipur Police wrote on X.
In a separate operation on April 11, security forces recovered arms, explosives and other items from a tri-junction area under Moreh police station in Tengnoupal district. The items included two 9mm pistols with magazines and 13 improvised explosive devices (IEDs), which were destroyed at the site.
Combat uniforms, a pair of jungle shoes and a backpack were also recovered.
Meanwhile, security forces carried out operations in Ukhrul district, where 21 bunkers were dismantled in the Sikibung and Mongkot Chepu village areas under Litan police station. Eleven empty cases were also recovered during the exercise.
The operations are part of ongoing efforts by security agencies to maintain law and order in the region.