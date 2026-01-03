Arunachal CM Congratulates Subi Taba on Ramnath Goenka Sahitya Samman Win

"Heartiest congratulations to Subi Taba on being conferred the Ramnath Goenka Sahitya Samman for Best Fiction 2025 for her acclaimed work Tales from the Dawn-Lit Mountains. This prestigious recognition by The New Indian Express Group is a proud moment for Arunachal Pradesh and a significant milestone for contemporary literature from the Northeast. Best wishes for continued literary brilliance and success," Khandu wrote on X.