Arunachal CM Congratulates Subi Taba on Ramnath Goenka Sahitya Samman Win

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday congratulated writer Subi Taba on receiving the Ramnath Goenka Sahitya Samman for Best Fiction 2025 for her book Tales from the Dawn-Lit Mountains.
In a post on social media, the chief minister described the award as a proud moment for Arunachal Pradesh and said the recognition by The New Indian Express Group marked an important milestone for contemporary literature from the Northeast.
"Heartiest congratulations to Subi Taba on being conferred the Ramnath Goenka Sahitya Samman for Best Fiction 2025 for her acclaimed work Tales from the Dawn-Lit Mountains. This prestigious recognition by The New Indian Express Group is a proud moment for Arunachal Pradesh and a significant milestone for contemporary literature from the Northeast. Best wishes for continued literary brilliance and success," Khandu wrote on X.
Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also congratulated the writer, stating that the achievement brings national recognition to the rich stories, culture and voices of Arunachal Pradesh, and wished her continued success in her literary journey.
Tales from the Dawn-Lit Mountains: Stories from Arunachal Pradesh was described in the citation as a luminous work of fiction that gives space to a landscape and people rarely represented in Indian literature.
The jury said Subi Taba, through simple and evocative prose, deals with themes of memory, belonging, loss and resilience, and presents the lives of mountain communities as they face social and cultural change.
It was also noted that the book broadens the imaginative scope of Indian fiction and highlights storytelling as a way of preserving and renewing cultural traditions.
The collection won the Best Fiction award, ahead of other shortlisted titles such as Heart Lamp by Bhanu Mushtaq and The Girl with Seven Lives by Vikas Swarup, best known for Slumdog Millionaire.