RailTel Bags Rs 56.71 Cr Contract to Implement HMIS in Seven Assam Medical College Hospitals

Guwahati: RailTel Corporation of India Limited, a Navratna CPSE under the Ministry of Railways, has received an order from the Government of Assam for implementation of a Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) in seven medical college hospitals of the state, said an official statement.
The project, valued at Rs 56.71 crore excluding taxes, will be executed for the Medical Education and Research Department, officials said. The HMIS will be a web-based system aimed at digitising hospital processes and improving day-to-day functioning of government hospitals.
As per the statement, the system will help manage clinical, administrative and patient-related information through a single integrated platform.
"Patients will be able to access their medical records on mobile devices, while doctors will have access to complete clinical data to support treatment decisions. Hospital authorities will be able to use system-generated data for monitoring and planning," it added.
The project will cover Assam Medical College Hospital, Dibrugarh; Guwahati Medical College Hospital, Guwahati; Silchar Medical College Hospital, Cachar; Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College Hospital, Barpeta; Tezpur Medical College Hospital, Tezpur; Lakhimpur Medical College Hospital, Lakhimpur; and Diphu Medical College Hospital, Diphu.
It further said that the HMIS will also be integrated with medical and diagnostic equipment to enable smooth data flow across departments and laboratories.
The system is expected to reduce manual work and improve service delivery in hospitals, it said.
The project period is seven years, including 78 weeks for implementation. A six-month software stabilisation period will follow completion in the last hospital. RailTel will provide operations and maintenance support for three years, along with two additional years of extended onsite support.
The initiative is expected to strengthen digital healthcare infrastructure in Assam, the statement said.