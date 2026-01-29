Arunachal CM Lays Foundation for New Government Staff Quarters in Namsai

Namsai: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday laid the foundation stone for new Government Officers’ and Staff Quarters at Namsai, marking another step towards upgrading official infrastructure in the state.
The project includes the construction of 24 modern Type–III residential units along with site development works, including internal cement concrete roads, parking facilities, a boundary wall and a dedicated entry–exit gate.
The new quarters will replace 12 ageing buildings from the NEFA era, which are being phased out as part of the state government’s infrastructure modernisation drive.
“These quarters replace 12 old NEFA-era buildings, as the State Government is systematically phasing out outdated structures and upgrading them with modern facilities,” the chief minister said.
He also added that the initiative would “greatly improve living conditions for staff and strengthen administrative efficiency in the district.”
The project is aimed at providing better residential facilities for government employees while ensuring improved planning and safety within the campus.
The move is also expected to support smoother administrative functioning in Namsai by creating a more comfortable and organised living environment for officers and staff.