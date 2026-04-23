Arunachal CM meets Olympians Yogeshwar Dutt, Manu Bhaker; lauds their sporting spirit

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday met Olympians Yogeshwar Dutt and Manu Bhaker and praised their contribution to Indian sports, describing them as role models for the youth.
“Proud to meet our Olympians Shri Yogeshwar Dutt ji and Ms Manu Bhaker ji,” Khandu said in a post, appreciating their achievements at the international level.
Highlighting their journey, he said their “dedication, discipline and relentless pursuit of excellence truly embody the spirit of sportsmanship.”
He further added that such qualities inspire young people to dream big, remain focused and strive for success through hard work and perseverance.
Khandu also conveyed his best wishes to both athletes for their future endeavours and expressed confidence that they would continue to motivate aspiring sportspersons across the country.
“Conveyed my best wishes to both for their continued journey and for motivating the next generation of athletes across the nation,” he said.
The interaction comes at a time when states are increasingly focusing on promoting sports and nurturing young talent, with leading athletes often playing a key role in encouraging the next generation.