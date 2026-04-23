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Won’t allow division of Hindus, Bengal will choose growth: Assam CM Targets Mamata Banerjee

Commenting on the electoral outcome, the Assam Chief Minister said the “public’s verdict will become clear on 4 May,”.
Himanta Biswa Sarma
File photo of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
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Kolkata: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee“won’t be able to divide the Hindus” and warned that those involved in alleged violence would face legal action.

In a strongly worded message addressed to Banerjee Sarma said, “Didi, you won't be able to divide the Hindus. We are Hindus, we will remain Hindus,” signalling a consolidation pitch ahead of the ongoing political contest in the state.

He also alleged intimidation by workers of the ruling Trinamool Congress, cautioning that “TMC’s goons need to tread carefully, because the law won’t let them off the hook.”

Commenting on the electoral outcome, the Assam Chief Minister said the “public’s verdict will become clear on 4 May,”.

Sarma further claimed that West Bengal would soon be “free from fear, terror and stagnancy,” that the state is poised to witness “growth, peace and prosperity.”

The remarks come amid heightened political rhetoric between the BJP and the Trinamool Congress in the run-up to the announcement of results.

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