Arunachal CM Pema Khandu Hails Lipin Ete’s Double Medal Win at USA Open Karate

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday congratulated karateka Lipin Ete for her performance at the USA Open 2026 Karate Championship, where she secured both gold and silver medals.
Taking to micro-blogging site X, Khandu described the achievement as a proud moment not only for Arunachal Pradesh but also for the entire Northeast and the country.
“Winning both gold and silver on an international platform reflects extraordinary discipline, resilience, and an unbreakable spirit,” the Chief Minister said, praising the athlete’s dedication and hard work.
He also expressed confidence that Lipin Ete would continue to scale new heights in her sporting career and bring further laurels to the nation.
Khandu also extended his best wishes for her future endeavours, saying her success has set an inspiring example for aspiring sportspersons across the region.
“Keep striving, keep dreaming, and keep conquering new heights. The world has only just begun to witness your brilliance, many more victories await you,” he added.