Over 2.5 Crore Voters to Decide Fate of 722 Candidates in Assam Polls Tomorrow

Guwahati: Over 2.5 crore voters will exercise their franchise on April 9 to decide the fate of 722 candidates contesting across 126 Assembly constituencies in Assam.
According to data, the state has a total electorate of 2,50,54,463, including 1,25,31,552 male voters and 1,25,22,593 female voters, while 318 electors are registered under the third gender category.
Over 6.4 lakh voters in the 18–19 age group will be casting their vote for the first time in this election. The rolls also feature 2,05,085 persons with disabilities and as many as 2,466 voters aged above 100.
A total of 31,490 polling stations have been set up across the state, of which 27,715 are in rural areas and 3,775 in urban locations.
A total of 126 polling stations have been designated as model booths, while 4,021 will be managed entirely by women personnel. Additionally, 15 polling stations will be operated by PwD staff.
Webcasting facilities have been arranged in all polling stations to ensure transparency and smooth conduct of the electoral process.
In the fray are 722 candidates, including 663 men, 59 women and two from other categories, contesting across the 126 Assembly segments.
Meanwhile, several reports said that all necessary arrangements, including security and logistics, have been put in place to ensure free and fair polling.