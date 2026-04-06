Arunachal CM Pema Khandu Lauds Successful Capture of Rogue Elephants

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has praised the successful tranquilisation and capture of two rogue elephants following a period of fear and reported loss of human lives.
Khandu said the operation was carried out after a prolonged period of fear and loss of human lives, and highlighted the challenges involved in such missions.
“The successful tranquilization and capture of two rogue elephants, after prolonged fear and tragic loss of human lives, reflects exceptional coordination, courage, and professionalism,” he wrote on X on Monday.
He also noted that operations in difficult forest terrain require not only technical expertise but also significant risk-taking and commitment from teams on the ground.
Khandu credited the joint effort of the state forest department, a Karnataka-based expert team, and institutions such as the National Tiger Conservation Authority, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and Wildlife Institute of India for the success of the mission.
“It is especially noteworthy how advanced technologies such as AI-enabled thermal drones were effectively deployed, demonstrating how modern tools can strengthen wildlife management and human safety,” he said while highlighting the use of modern tools.
The Chief Minister also commended the personnel involved in the operation.
“Such decisive and well-executed action not only safeguards human lives but also ensures that wildlife is handled with responsibility and scientific care,” he added.
He expressed appreciation for all officers, veterinarians, and field staff who participated in the operation under challenging conditions.