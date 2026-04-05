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Plastic waste blamed for wild elephant’s death near Numaligarh highway

A shocking incident has come to light where a wild elephant died after consuming plastic waste dumped along the national highway in Numaligarh.
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A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A shocking incident has come to light where a wild elephant died after consuming plastic waste dumped along the national highway in Numaligarh. This revelation emerged from the post-mortem report, leaving everyone stunned. On January 22, an ailing wild elephant died at the Numaligarh tea estate. The post-mortem findings brought out a disturbing truth. RTI activist Dilip Nath recently brought this matter to light. The 8 to 10-year-old male elephant had consumed plastic as food, which led to severe gas formation, digestive failure, and ultimately death. Concerns about plastic dumping along National Highway 39 near Deopahar forest and the vicinity of Nambor-Doigrung Wildlife Sanctuary have been repeatedly raised.

Also Read: Assam: Wild elephant herd blocks National Highway in Numaligarh

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