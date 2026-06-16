Arunachal CM Pema Khandu Meets ACF Delegation; Promises Broad Consultation on APFRA Issue

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu conducted a comprehensive meeting with a delegation from the Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF) to deliberate on the ongoing issue surrounding the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act (APFRA). The high-level delegation included the forum's president, advisors, and former presidents.

Characterising the discussion as highly constructive, Chief Minister Khandu emphasised that because Arunachal Pradesh is home to a diverse array of religious communities and denominations, the matter is deeply sensitive and demands a cautious, balanced approach.

The Chief Minister assured that the state government has thoroughly noted the specific points and grievances raised by the ACF. He further stated that the administration will not rush into a final decision without engaging in widespread dialogue. To ensure all perspectives are balanced, the government plans to hold upcoming consultations with various indigenous faith organisations and Buddhist groups.

"The issue is sensitive and must be dealt with carefully," Chief Minister Khandu remarked. "We will consult all religious groups and consider their views before making any final determination."