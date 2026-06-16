Jorhat Police Raid Hotel, Detains 15 in Suspected Sex Racket Bust

Jorhat: In a late-night operation, Jorhat Police allegedly uncovered a sex racket operating from a hotel near the Jorhat bypass and detained 15 people for questioning.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a police team raided Hotel Orbit on - 15th June’s night and carried out a room-by-room search of the hotel. During the operation, police team found seven women and eight men in various rooms of the hotel and took them into custody for further inquiry.

Police also seized several objectionable items and numerous bottles of alcohol from the hotel during the raid. Preliminary investigations suggest that the hotel were allegedly being used for prostitution-related activities.

During the interaction with media ,a senior police official stated that the seven women found during the raid are currently being treated as victims until further evidence emerges. He added that the investigation remains ongoing and that police will proceed strictly in accordance with the law.

“We found seven women during the raid. At present, we are treating them as victims until further evidence is obtained. The investigation is underway, and we will proceed according to the law. The items recovered during the seizure will be produced before the court, which will determine the facts of the case,” the officer said.

Police have launched a detailed investigation to establish the extent of the alleged racket and identify those involved in organising or facilitating the activities.

Further legal action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.