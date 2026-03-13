Arunachal CM Pema Khandu Releases Rs 33.41 Crore for Project-Affected Families of Hydroelectric Projects

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday handed over Local Area Development Fund (LADF) cheques for the Pare and Panyor Lower Hydroelectric Projects to the respective district administrations to benefit project-affected families and local communities.
An amount of Rs 23.16 crore for the Pare Hydroelectric Project, developed by NEEPCO Ltd, was handed over to the Deputy Commissioner of Papum Pare district, covering the period from 2018–19 to 2024–25.
For the Panyor Lower Hydroelectric Project (405 MW), Rs 10.25 crore has been released, with Rs 5.43 crore allocated to Keyi Panyor district and Rs 4.82 crore to Papum Pare district.
“The Panyor Lower HEP was commissioned long before LADF provisions were introduced. However, as a welfare-oriented government responding to public aspirations, we have decided to provide 1% LADF from the State’s share of free power for the benefit of project-affected families,” commenting on the initiative, CM Khandu said.
“Our aim is to ensure that local communities directly benefit from these large infrastructure projects, and that the funds are used to improve infrastructure, livelihoods, and welfare facilities for affected families,” he added.
The released funds will be utilised to support project-affected families and strengthen development in the districts hosting these hydroelectric projects, reflecting the state government’s focus on inclusive growth.