Assam CM Says 12 Illegal Migrants Sent Back as Part of ‘Mission Clean Up’

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that 12 illegal migrants were identified and sent back from Assam in the early hours as part of the state government’s ongoing Mission Clean Up campaign.
“In the wee hours, 12 illegal migrants were identified and PUSHED BACK to where they belong. I have said time and again — Assam will not spare a single illegal migrant. EACH ONE OF YOU WILL BE SENT BACK.”
The operation is part of Assam’s broader efforts to identify and remove illegal migrants from the state. Authorities have been conducting such drives in several districts in recent months under strict monitoring.
The Chief Minister has repeatedly emphasized that the state government will take firm action against illegal settlement and encroachment, maintaining that Assam’s borders and resources must be protected.
Security forces and local administration continue to coordinate on these operations to ensure smooth enforcement while minimizing disruption to local communities.
In October last year, the Assam Cabinet approved the development of a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) under the Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950. The SOP is intended to provide clear guidelines to District Commissioners and Senior Superintendents of Police for the identification and expulsion of illegal migrants, as well as to strengthen measures against illegal immigration from neighbouring countries.