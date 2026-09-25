Arunachal: CM Pema Khandu to Hold Talks with ANSU Due to Education Infrastructure Agitation

Guwahati: The Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu will hold a round-table discussion with representatives of the All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU) on 26th September due to the students’ body’s agitation over education infrastructure.

ANSU observed a 12-hour shutdown in the Itanagar Capital Region on 24th September, alleging that its demands had not been adequately addressed. The union has sought the renovation and upgradation of 56 identified schools, a special-needs school in Pakke Kessang, development of the Government Engineering College at Toru and improvements to Late Neelam Taram Government College.

The union has also announced a 48-hour bandh across seven Nyishi-inhabited districts from September 28 if its demands remain unresolved.

Reacting to the agitation, Khandu said most of ANSU’s demands had already been conceptualised or addressed by the government. He attributed the situation to a communication gap and said government decisions and plans had not been properly conveyed to ANSU representatives through dialogue.

Khandu said the 26th September meeting would focus on the union’s three key demands concerning education infrastructure.

The Chief Minister reiterated that education remained a priority for his government across Arunachal Pradesh. He said 2029 had been set as the target year for strengthening educational infrastructure across the state through planned and phased development.