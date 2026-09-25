CJP Demands Resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar

Guwahati: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Thursday demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar within 48 hours, alleging irregularities in the electoral process and threatening a nationwide protest if he fails to step down.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke alleged that voters’ rights were being undermined and said the party would launch protests across the country, followed by an agitation in Delhi, if Kumar did not resign. He referred to the proposed protest as “Jantar Mantar 2.0”.

The CJP put forward three demands:- Kumar’s resignation and criminal proceedings against him; an immediate halt to upcoming elections and a freeze on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, along with restoration of the January 2025 voter list; and repeal of the 2023 law governing the appointment of Election Commissioners.

The demands came amid scrutiny of the SIR exercise. A recent investigation by a journalist reported that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had formally objected at least 14 times over 10 months to decisions and orders they said were issued without their knowledge.

The Election Commission has said that differing views and observations among its members are part of its normal decision-making process and that internal checks and balances are standard practice.