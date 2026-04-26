Arunachal CM Seeks Centre’s Support for Key Infrastructure Projects

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Sunday said he has sought continued support from the Centre for strengthening critical infrastructure in the state, particularly in border areas.
Khandu met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and discussed priority projects aimed at improving road connectivity and boosting development in frontier regions.
“Sought his continued support for strengthening critical infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh. Discussed key priority projects to enhance road connectivity, including the Akajan–Likabali–Bame corridor, along with the proposed bridge over the Taro Tamak River,” the Chief Minister wrote on X.
Calling the meeting a “privilege” and a “humbling experience,” Khandu expressed gratitude for the Centre’s backing.
“Grateful for his unwavering support towards development of border infrastructure and the transformation of forward areas in Arunachal Pradesh,” he added.
The Chief Minister said such support is crucial for improving connectivity and accelerating development in strategically important border regions.