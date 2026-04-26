Three Women Killed in Guwahati After Truck Rams Car

Guwahati: Three women were lost their lives on Sunday morning after a speeding truck allegedly rammed into the car they were travelling in at Mathgharia in the city, police said.
The accident took place around 4 am near Gate Hospital under the Noonmati police station area when the Swift Dzire, coming from the Gitanagar side, was hit head-on by the truck.
Two of the occupants died on the spot, while the third succumbed to her injuries at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, where she had been taken for treatment.
The deceased have been identified as Puja Saha (26) from Goalpara, Akanksha Saikia (23) from Sapekhati in Sonari under Charaideo district, and Neha Khan (21) from Barpeta.
Police said the truck driver, identified as Shemim Ahmed, a resident of Bongaigaon district, fled the scene after the accident.
Efforts are underway to trace and apprehend him.
According to officials, the three women were returning from a Bihu event at the time of the incident and were residing in a rented accommodation in the city.
Saikia was employed in the admissions department of Royal Global University, while Saha worked in a bank and Khan was a student.
The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and family members of the deceased have been informed, police added.