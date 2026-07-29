Arunachal Committed to Peaceful Resolution of Assam Border Dispute, Says Home Minister Mama Natung

Guwahati: Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Mama Natung on Tuesday reaffirmed the state's commitment to resolving the boundary dispute with Assam through dialogue, saying both governments are working together to reach a peaceful and lasting solution.

Speaking at the inauguration of a newly built Fire Station in Yupia, Papum Pare district, Natung referred to the recent border-related incident in the Tarasso area and said considerable progress has already been achieved under the Namsai Declaration. He noted that disputes involving five districts have been settled, while talks are continuing to resolve the remaining areas, including Papum Pare.

The minister said regional committees constituted by Arunachal Pradesh and Assam are meeting regularly to speed up efforts towards a mutually agreed settlement. He also appealed to residents living along the inter-state border to uphold peace and maintain cordial relations, emphasising that cooperation between communities is vital for long-term harmony.

The newly inaugurated fire station, constructed by the Urban Development Department for Rs 3 crore, is expected to enhance the Fire and Emergency Services Department's preparedness and improve emergency response in Yupia and surrounding areas.

Highlighting the government's focus on strengthening emergency services, Natung said 13 fire stations have been established across district headquarters over the past three years. He also stated that 337 new posts have been created during this period, increasing the department's total workforce to 811 personnel.

Commending the dedication of firefighters, the minister encouraged the public to remain aware of fire safety measures and actively participate in awareness programmes conducted by the department.

Natung also spoke about the success of Operation Dawn, the state's anti-drug campaign, saying it has resulted in the arrest of several drug traffickers and the dismantling of multiple drug networks over the past few years. He praised the Arunachal Pradesh Police for their continued efforts in combating drug-related crimes.

The event was attended by Doimukh MLA Nabam Vivek, Director General of Police Dr SD Singh Jamwal, Director of Fire and Emergency Services Apur Bitin, Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner Mamu Hage, Superintendent of Police Taru Gusar, senior officials from the police and fire departments, public representatives and other dignitaries.